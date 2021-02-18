Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021

Perspectives on NASA planetary programs from a mission implementation center

Whitepaper #511 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: planetary defense; other: mission implementation; state of the profession

by Elena Adams, Steve Arnold, George Ho, Dana Hurley, Jason Kalirai, Michael Paul, and Dipak Srinivasan
Published onMar 18, 2021
We offer this perspective as one of the mission gateway institutions on the aspects of NASA planetary mission programs that are impactful on the way we carry out the Nation’s important work developing and executing planetary spacecraft missions. This is our assessment of how to enable the highest science return for the taxpayers’ investment.

107.29 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
