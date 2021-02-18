Perspectives on NASA planetary programs from a mission implementation center

No comments here
Whitepaper #511 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: planetary defense; other: mission implementation; state of the profession
We offer this perspective as one of the mission gateway institutions on the aspects of NASA planetary mission programs that are impactful on the way we carry out the Nation’s important work developing and executing planetary spacecraft missions. This is our assessment of how to enable the highest science return for the taxpayers’ investment.