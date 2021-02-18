No comments here
Whitepaper #514 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: giant planets systems; ocean worlds; technology development
This white paper summarizes and provides an overview of the cross-cutting technologies for Ocean Worlds. It complements the two white papers from the OPAG Roadmap for Ocean Worlds (ROW) committee and updates and condenses the Technology chapter of the 2018 ROW report, Ocean Worlds: Priorities, Missions Scenarios, & Technologies.