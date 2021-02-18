Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Technologies for Ocean Worlds

Whitepaper #514 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: giant planets systems; ocean worlds; technology development

by Patricia Beauchamp, Jeff Moore, Linda Spilker, Amanda Hendrix, Terry Hurford, Alfred McEwen, Morgan Cable, Abigail Rymer, Britney Schmidt, Jeff Bowman, Thomas Spilker, Scott Edgington, and Kunio Sayanagi
This white paper summarizes and provides an overview of the cross-cutting technologies for Ocean Worlds. It complements the two white papers from the OPAG Roadmap for Ocean Worlds (ROW) committee and updates and condenses the Technology chapter of the 2018 ROW report, Ocean Worlds: Priorities, Missions Scenarios, & Technologies.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
