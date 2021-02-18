Mars Reconnaissance: Civil Engineering Advances for Human Exploration

No comments here
Whitepaper #515 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: Mars; other: Technologies for Human Exploration; other science themes: Regolith and Subsurface Geology
The first human crew to arrive on Mars will face civil engineering (CE) concerns upon landing (e.g., engine plume interactions with the surface, bearing capability of the subsurface) and later surface operations. To date, no campaign plan has targeted high-priority CE knowledge gaps to significantly reduce risks and costs of human missions to Mars.