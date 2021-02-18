Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Astrovirology: Expanding the Search for Life

Whitepaper #516 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: laboratory studies; life and prebiotic organics; planetary protection

by Gareth Trubl, Kenneth Stedman, Kathryn Bywaters, Penelope J. Boston, Jason T. Kaelber, Simon Roux, Joanne B. Emerson, Mya Breitbart, John Yin, Aleksandar Janjic, Pacifica Sommers, and Eduardo Rodríguez-Román
Published onMar 18, 2021
Astrovirology: Expanding the Search for Life

Viruses could play a role in other potential biospheres. However, there are knowledge gaps about the virosphere such as the role viruses play in biogeochemical cycles and their involvement in the evolution of life. It is only by filling in these knowledge gaps that we will obtain an inclusive assessment of how to distinguish and detect life.

Astrovirology: Expanding the Search for Life
350.26 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with