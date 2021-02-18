Astrovirology: Expanding the Search for Life

No comments here
Whitepaper #516 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: laboratory studies; life and prebiotic organics; planetary protection
Viruses could play a role in other potential biospheres. However, there are knowledge gaps about the virosphere such as the role viruses play in biogeochemical cycles and their involvement in the evolution of life. It is only by filling in these knowledge gaps that we will obtain an inclusive assessment of how to distinguish and detect life.