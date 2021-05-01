In Situ versus Disk Migration Origins of Warm Jupiters: Prediction on Nearby Companions

More than two dozens of Warm Jupiters have been found with nearby companions, including many with a companion in/near orbital resonances. To understand the formation of such systems, we explore the in-situ and disk-driven migration origin channels of Warm Jupiters and how these two formation pathways affect the companion properties of Warm Jupiters. We simulate a disk of isolation mass embryos with either an inward migrating Jupiter or allowing one massive embryo to grow to a Jupiter mass planet. Using the N-body code REBOUND and REBOUNDx, we evolve the system for the protoplanetary disk stage and the stage after the disk dissipation. Our preliminary results show that Warm Jupiter migration enhances embryo collisions and produces Neptune-mass embryos trapped into its mean-motion resonance. In the poster, I will present the resulting planetary system architectures from the two scenarios and discuss the similarities/differences in the companion properties. I will also make predictions on the observed companion properties for the transit and radial-velocity surveys.