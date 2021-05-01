Origin of the S star cluster

Our Galactic center contains a cluster of young B stars ~10 mpc from its central supermassive black hole. Recent observations suggest these stars are remnants of tidally disrupted binaries from a larger-scale disk. I will explain how the disk can produce binary disruptions within its ~5 Myr lifetime, how the eccentricity and mass distribution of the S stars can be reproduced in the binary disruption paradigm, and how these disruptions can produce a conical stream of hypervelocity stars.