The Royal Observatory Edinburgh Institute for Astronomy’s experience building an Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion team

The Institute for Astronomy at the Royal Observatory Edinburgh (University of Edinburgh) convened a grassroots Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) team in early 2020, and has since enacted a range of initiatives aimed at increasing DEI literacy as well as enacting real change, with an eye toward improving the graduate school experience. I discuss progress and challenges in building the group outside of formal institutional support, hoping to provide insight to other institutes looking to build their groups, and also hoping to gain insight from other institutes that have had longer experiences to draw from. In particular, I review the roles that different academic levels (graduate students, postdocs, faculty) have found in our setup.