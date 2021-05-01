Skip to main content
Published on Jun 01, 2021

Measurements of the spin axis precession and length-of-day variations of Venus

Presentation #205.02 in the session “Tides and Interiors”.

by J. Margot, D. Campbell, J. Giorgini, J. Jao, L. Snedeker, F. Ghigo, and A. Bonsall
We measured Venus’s spin axis orientation, spin precession rate, moment of inertia, and length-of-day variations with 21 Earth-based observations of radar speckles tied to the rotation of Venus obtained in 2006-2020. Venus’s obliquity at epoch J2000.0 is 2.6392 ± 0.0008 degrees (1 sigma). The spin axis precesses at a rate of 44.58 ± 3.3 arcseconds per year (1 sigma), which gives a normalized moment of inertia of 0.337 ± 0.024 and yields a rough estimate of the size of the core. The average sidereal day on Venus is currently 243.0226 ± 0.0013 Earth days (1 sigma). The spin period of the solid planet exhibits variations of 61 ppm (~20 minutes) with a possible diurnal or semidiurnal forcing. The length-of-day variations imply that changes in atmospheric angular momentum of at least ~4% are transferred to the solid planet.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
