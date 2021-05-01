Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jun 01, 2021

Ice Giant Ring Seismology

Presentation #205.05 in the session “Tides and Interiors”.

by J. A'Hearn, M. Hedman, C. Mankovich, and M. Marley
Published onJun 01, 2021
Ice Giant Ring Seismology

We investigate the prospect of using ring seismology to probe the interiors of the ice giants Uranus and Neptune. We produce normal mode spectra for different interior models of Uranus using the program GYRE. These normal mode spectra provide predictions of where in the rings of Uranus we might see effects of interior oscillations. The diversity of normal mode spectra implies that identification of even one or two modes in the rings of Uranus would eliminate a variety of interior models, and thus aid in the interpretation of Voyager observations and future spacecraft measurements. In addition, these calculations should show what aspects of the planets’ internal structure can be probed with ring seismology.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with