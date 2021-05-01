Galactic Archaeology: Understanding our Milky Way through Chemodynamics

One of the key objectives of modern astrophysics is to understand the formation and evolution of galaxies. In this context, the Milky Way is a critical testing ground for our theories of galaxy formation. However, dissecting the assembly history of the galaxy requires a detailed mapping of the structural, dynamical, chemical, and age distributions of its stellar populations. Recently, we have entered an era of large spectroscopic and astrometric surveys, which has begun to pave the way for the exciting advancements in this field. Combining data from the many multi-object spectroscopic surveys with the rich dataset from Gaia will undoubtedly be the way forward in order to disentangle the full chemo-dynamical history of our Galaxy. In this talk, I will discuss my current work in Galactic archaeology and how large spectroscopic surveys combined with Gaia can and have been used to dissect the structure of our Galaxy in a chemodynamical way. I will also explore the future of Galactic archaeology through chemical cartography.