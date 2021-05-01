Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jun 01, 2021

A Dynamical Analysis of the Kepler-80 System of Six Transiting Planets

Presentation #304.05 in the session “Orbital Resonance in Multi-Planet Systems”.

by D. Weisserman and J. Becker
Looking at particularly stable systems with tightly-packed inner planets (STIPs) can help us better understand the outcomes of planet formation. One particular planetary system, Kepler-80, contains five short-period planets locked in a chain of resonances that keeps them stable and hints at their migration history. However, drawing insights from systems like Kepler-80 can be complicated by the fact that systems may host undiscovered planets, which can mean a solution derived from a partial system could be incorrect. In this presentation, we consider the chain of resonances in the Kepler-80 system and evaluate the impact that the additional member of the resonant chain discovered in Shallue & Vanderburg (2018) has on the dynamics of the system and on the physical parameters (including planetary mass) that can be recovered by a transit timing variation fit. In addition, we assess the current state of two-body and three-body resonances in the system and discuss whether or not the planets appear to be in any resonances or resonant chains given the measured orbital parameters.

