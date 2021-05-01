Footprints of the bar and spiral-arm resonances in the solar neighborhood from Gaia-EDR3

The Gaia mission has been releasing unprecedented data sets of precise data on proper motion and distances for stars, particularly in the solar vicinity. We developed a wavelet transform technique to study moving groups, associations of stars in the solar neighborhood’s kinematic plane. Our technique improves upon previous work by implementing a more innovative and accurate statistical analysis on the Gaia EDR3 release that allowed us to discover moving groups of stars unknown before and follow the known ones across the galactic radius. Our analysis allowed us to discriminate which moving groups have a dynamical origin, particularly which ones in the solar neighborhood are signatures of co-rotation resonance of the stellar bar and which ones are stars visiting from the co-rotation with the Local Arm.