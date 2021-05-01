Bringing Milky Way and Large Magellanic Cloud potentials to life to explain the Milky Way halo disequilibrium

The disequilibrium detected in the Milky Way stellar halo — induced by the Large Magellanic Cloud — requires new methodologies to model. We discuss a new technique that allows one to bring a broad range of potential families to life, enabling exploration of dynamical mechanisms inherent to nonlinear dynamics. We present one new finding from the new models for the Milky Way and Large Magellanic Cloud interaction: the disequilibrium distortion of the outer Milky Way halo, as reflected in the kinematics of distant tracers. We review what this means for modeling the time-evolving dark matter distribution in the Milky Way, what we can infer from such models, and where the current and future observable effects may lie.