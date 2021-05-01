Fully debiased meteor radiants and speeds and their constraints on dynamical models

The sporadic meteoroid environment displays distinct groupings of meteoroid orbits that are referred to as the sporadic “sources.” These sources are linked to different dynamical classes of parent bodies; for instance, the so-called helion and anti-helion sources are attributed to Jupiter-family comets. Because the sporadic sources have different orbital distributions and thus encounter the Earth’s atmosphere at different speeds, meteor observing biases tend to obscure the relative contributions of the sporadic sources to the overall meteoroid flux. We present a de-biased map of both meteoroid radiants and speeds and compare this map with two meteoroid dynamical models: Jones (2004) and Wiegert et al. (2009).