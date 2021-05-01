Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jun 01, 2021

No Evidence for Orbital Clustering in the Extreme Trans-Neptunian Objects

Presentation #502.03 in the session “TNOs and Planet X”.

by K. Napier, D. Gerdes, and The Dark Energy Survey Collaboration
The apparent clustering in longitude of perihelion ϖ and ascending node Ω of extreme trans-Neptunian objects (ETNOs) has been attributed to the gravitational effects of an unseen 5-10 Earth-mass planet in the outer solar system. To investigate how selection bias may contribute to this clustering, we consider 14-16 ETNOs discovered by the Dark Energy Survey, the Outer Solar System Origins Survey, and the survey of Sheppard and Trujillo. Using each survey’s published pointing history, depth, and TNO tracking selections, we calculate the joint probability that these objects are consistent with an underlying parent population with uniform distributions in ϖ and Ω. We find that the mean scaled longitude of perihelion and orbital poles of the detected ETNOs are consistent with a uniform population at a level between 17% and 94%, and thus conclude that this sample provides no evidence for angular clustering.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
