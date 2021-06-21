Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jun 18, 2021

Commonalities in Strong Line Emitters

Presentation #102.01 in the session “Emission Line Galaxies in the Low Redshift Universe (Meeting-in-a-Meeting)”.

by S. Malhotra
Nebular emission lines are used to diagnose physical conditions such as temperatures, gas pressure, and abundances, as well as distinguishing radiation from star-formation and from black holes. Much of this comes from spectroscopy, but in order to identify emission line galaxies, one often needs narrow-band surveys or slitless spectroscopy. Without such techniques, many of these galaxies — which are often faint and low mass — would be missed or overlooked. I will discuss commonalities in the properties of emission line galaxies found at different redshifts.

