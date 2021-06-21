A brief history of my 1970s work with Anna Zytkow on TZOs

No comments here
Presentation #104.01 in the session “An Exploration of Thorne-Zytkow Objects: TZOs, Theory and Candidates (Meeting-in-a-Meeting)”.
In 1973, much influenced by Bohdan Paczynski, Anna Zytkow and I embarked on a theoretical study of hypothetical red supergiant stars with neutron-star cores. In this short talk I will recount the history of how this project came to be, some details of how we carried it out as a Polish-American collaboration in the depths of the Cold War, and some details of our TZO models and predictions.