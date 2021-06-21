The National Science Foundation’s Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope — Status Update

The National Science Foundation’s 4m Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope (DKIST) on Haleakala, Maui is now the largest solar telescope in the world. DKIST’s superb resolution and polarimetric sensitivity will enable astronomers to unravel many of the mysteries the Sun presents, including the origin of solar magnetism, the mechanisms of coronal heating and drivers of flares and coronal mass ejections. Five instruments, four of which provide highly sensitive measurements of solar magnetic fields, including the illusive magnetic field of the faint solar corona. The DKIST instruments will produce large and complex data sets, which will be distributed through the NSO/DKIST Data Center. DKIST has achieved first engineering solar light in December of 2019. Due to COVID the start of the operations commissioning phase is delayed and is now expected for fall of 2021. We present a status update for the construction effort and progress with the operations commissioning phase.