Abstract
Published on Jun 18, 2021

DKIST First-light Instrumentation

Presentation #106.02 in the session “Solar Physics Division (SPD): Instruments and Simulations”.

by F. Woeger, T. Rimmele, R. Casini, O. von der Luehe, H. Lin, J. Kuhn, and DKIST Team
The NSF’s Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope’s (DKIST) four meter aperture and state-of-the-art wavefront correction system and instrumentation will facilitate new insights into the complexities of the solar atmosphere. We will describe the details and status of the diverse first light instruments, including the high order adaptive optics system, that are being commissioned: The Visible Spectro-Polarimeter (ViSP), the Visible Broadband Imager (VBI), the Visible Tunable Filter (VTF), the Diffraction-Limited Spectro-Polarimeter (DL-NIRSP) and the Cryogenic Spectro-Polarimeter (Cryo-NIRSP). We will present first data demonstrating the telescope’s instrument systems performance.

