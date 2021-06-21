High resolution spectroscopy of directly imaged exoplanets

In an exciting milestone, the Keck Planet Imager and Characterizer (KPIC) has recently demonstrated the first detection of several high-contrast planets and brown-dwarfs at high spectral resolution (R=40,000) therefore expanding this technique to the most closely separated companions. By resolving molecular lines, higher resolution spectra are providing a more detailed look into the atmosphere of planets by allowing measurements such as their radial velocity, spin, and detection of molecules. KPIC consists of upgrades to the Keck II adaptive optics (AO) system, the NIRC2 imager, and the NIRSPEC spectrograph that have taken place in the last few of years. On behalf of the KPIC collaboration, I will highlight some of the early science results from the instrument which include the first spin measurement of the HR 8799 planets and kappa Andromedae b. We are now carrying a large survey of high-contrast planets and sub-stellar companions which will allow wider population-level studies of their spin, eccentricity, and C/O ratio. Identifying trends in these parameters will inform the different formation pathways leading to planet formation which remain uncertain.