Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jun 18, 2021

Scaling K2: Validation of K2 Planet Candidates using vespa

Presentation #108.04 in the session “Extrasolar Planets I”.

by S. Bhure, J. Christiansen, K. Hardegree-Ullman, J. Zink, and B. Duffy Adkins
Published onJun 18, 2021
Scaling K2: Validation of K2 Planet Candidates using vespa

The Kepler mission aimed to detect Earth-like planets around Sun-like stars using the transit method – observing dips in stellar brightness caused by a planet passing in front of a star. It observed the same patch of sky for four years. Its successor, the K2 mission, observed hundreds of thousands of stars distributed along the ecliptic plane on much shorter, i.e. 70-80 day, timescales. This greatly broadened the types of host stars that could be searched for planets. The K2 dataset will help improve our understanding of planet occurrence rates as a function of host star properties like mass, age, and metallicity.

A uniform survey, uniformly derived stellar parameters, and a homogeneous planet candidate catalog are necessary for robust demographic analyses of exoplanets and their systems. Our fully automated detection pipeline generated a catalog of 773 K2 candidates from K2 Campaigns 1-8 and 10-18. These candidates include a number of interesting new systems, including a new multi-planet system and several candidates orbiting low-metallicity stars. We have followed the brightest targets in the catalog up with reconnaissance spectra and high-resolution imaging. For the candidates that survive follow-up observation, we statistically validate these candidates using the vespa package to compute false positive probabilities. Here we present the results of our validation effort on our new K2 planet candidate catalog.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with