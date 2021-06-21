Angular Correlation Functions for Obscured and Unobscured AGN from the Swift AGN and Cluster Survey

We present a measurement of the angular clustering amplitude determined from 22,000 x-ray selected AGN from the SWIFT AGN and Cluster survey (SACS), one of the largest medium-depth serendipitous X-Ray surveys to date. To accomplish this, we construct simulated images from SWIFT XRT exposure maps for 739 fields and then calculate the weighted-average correlation function over all fields. We investigate differences between the clustering amplitudes for obscured and unobscured AGN subsamples by repeating the analysis for AGN labeled as MIR Blue or MIR Red from available WISE magnitudes.