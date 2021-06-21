A Determination Of The Distance Redshift Relation With Quasar Luminosity Correlations

We present a determination of the distance-redshift relation using the intrinsic correlation between the emitted X-ray and ultraviolet luminosities of quasars and their redshift evolutions. The form of the luminosity-luminosity correlation is obtained using statistical methods verified in previous works in which the intrinsic correlation of the luminosities is separated from that induced by the redshift evolutions of the luminosities and from observational flux limits of the data sets. The ultraviolet and X-ray fluxes and redshifts of these quasars were obtained from the overlap XMM-Newton and Chandra source catalogues with the Sloan Digital Sky Survey quasar catalog. We find based on this analysis that the distance-redshift relation does not deviate from that of the canonical cosmology in the redshift range probed.