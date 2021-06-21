Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jun 18, 2021

Delayed Detonation Thermonuclear Supernovae With An Extended Dark Matter Component

Presentation #111.07 in the session “Cosmology I”.

by H. Chan, M. Chu, S. Leung, and L. Lin
Published onJun 18, 2021
Delayed Detonation Thermonuclear Supernovae With An Extended Dark Matter Component

We present spherically symmetric simulations of thermonuclear explosions of a white dwarf admixed with an extended component of Fermionic dark matter, using the deflagration model with the deflagration-detonation transition. The dark matter component is comparable in size with that of the normal matter, and so the system is described by the two-fluid, one-dimensional Eulerian hydrodynamics. The dark matter is left behind after the explosion as a compact dark star in all of our considered models. Compared to explosions without dark matter admixture, the presence of dark matter lengthens the deflagration phase to produce a similar amount of iron-group elements and more thermoneutrinos. Dark matter admixed models also produce dimmer but slowly declining light curves, which are consistent with some observed peculiar supernovae. Our results also suggest a formation path for dark compact objects which mimic sub-solar-mass black holes as dark gravitational sources.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with