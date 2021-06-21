Evidence For Two-component Distributions Describing Magnetic Bright Points In The Solar Photosphere

High-resolution observations of the Sun reveal the presence of Magnetic Bright Points (MBPs), which are small-scale features associated with strong magnetic field regions, that are found all over the solar photosphere. In this work, we characterize some physical properties and dynamics of MBPs in a quiet Sun region by using time series of images acquired with the High-resolution Fast Imager HiFI/GREGOR and Solar Optical Telescope SOT/Hinode in the G-band (4308 Angstrom). An automated segmentation algorithm is used to identify the MBPs and track their evolution. The results show observational evidence for two-component distributions of areas, diameters and velocities, that can be interpreted as corresponding to different populations of MBPs.