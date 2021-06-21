Comparing A Heliospheric SWCX Model’s Predictions To HaloSat Observations

Every astrophysical observation is contaminated by X-ray emission from solar wind charge exchange(SWCX), which complicates measurements of astrophysical plasma properties. However, predicting the spectral shape and amplitude of the emission in each observation remains a challenge due to the unknown local solar wind fluxes along the line of sight, and the large uncertainties in the charge exchange cross sections of the various participating ions and neutrals. Recent specialized observations of the He cone, a strong heliospheric SWCX emission feature, have been completed by HaloSat, an X-ray CubeSat mission. In this poster, we compare predictions of a heliospheric SWCX emission model with the data obtained by HaloSat at low and high ecliptic latitudes during two transits of the He cone. The SWCX emission amplitudes predicted by the model were consistent with the observations at low ecliptic latitude, which is not surprising given the solar wind data is monitored in the same plane at L1. However, the measured values near the ecliptic south pole were under-predicted by the model, and additionally not explained by foreseeable contributors. We also report absorbed high temperature emission for both spectral sets, possibly due to a high temperature component in the Galactic Halo.