Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jun 18, 2021

Using Deep Learning to Detect and Trace H-alpha Fibrils

Presentation #113.15 in the session “Solar Physics Division (SPD): Photosphere & Chromosphere, Solar Interior, and Solar Cycle”.

by H. Jiang, J. Jing, J. Wang, C. Liu, Q. Li, Y. Xu, J. Wang, and H. Wang
Published onJun 18, 2021
Using Deep Learning to Detect and Trace H-alpha Fibrils

We present a new deep learning method, named FibrilNet, for detecting and tracing chromospheric fibrils in Hα images of solar observations. Our method consists of a data pre-processing component that prepares training data from a physics-based tool, a deep learning model implemented as a Bayesian convolutional neural network for probabilistic image segmentation with uncertainty quantification, and a post-processing component with a polynomial regression model for preparing tracing results of both fibrils and their orientation. The FibrilNet tool is applied to data from the 1.6 m Goode Solar Telescope equipped with high-order adaptive optics at the Big Bear Solar Observatory with promising results.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with