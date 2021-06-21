Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jun 18, 2021

Travel Time Anisotropy Due to Subsurface Magnetic Fields

Presentation #113.17 in the session “Solar Physics Division (SPD): Photosphere & Chromosphere, Solar Interior, and Solar Cycle”.

by J. Stefan and A. Kosovichev
Published onJun 18, 2021
While there has been near-continuous observation of the Sun’s surface magnetic field over the past few decades, there remains little insight concerning the configuration of the subsurface field. This work presents a simple helioseismic technique to estimate the orientation of the subsurface horizontal magnetic field as well as a proxy for the horizontal field’s magnitude. The technique is applied to several HMI Dopplergram series of active regions and quiet-sun regions, with notable differences between the two. Some discussion on the challenges and limitations of the technique is provided.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
