Study Of Global-scale Surface Flows Of The Sun In Past 10 Solar Cycles

Surface flows have played essential roles in predicting solar cycles and have connections with the solar dynamo signatures. In order to provide the surface flows, such as meridional flows, differential rotation, and zonal flows, in 10 solar cycles, as input for the dynamo and solar cycle modeling, we track the flows from Halpha images as a proxy for magnetic features using Local Correlation Tracking (LCT) tool. We aim to provide the long-term observational constraints of surface flows, including hemispheric and latitudinal dependence. In this work, we present the updated results of the derived flow maps using the HMI/MDI data from Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) and H-alpha data from Kanzelho ̈he Solar Observatory (KSO), respectively, in order to have a comprehensive analysis over Solar Cycle 23 and 24. The signatures of torsional oscillation in ~ eight-year period and excessive meridional flow can be observed along with the Solar Maximum/Minimum from both photosphere and chromosphere.