Thacher Observatory’s Transiting Exoplanet Program: TESS and Orbital Decay

Over the past year, the Thacher Transit Program has concentrated on continuing our legacy program of observing transiting exoplanets as members of the TESS Follow-Up Observation Program Sub-Group 1. We present new results of high-priority, < 5 ppt TESS targets produced with our custom transit reduction and fitting pipeline which we benchmark against AstroImageJ. We have also begun a campaign to detect or constrain the orbital decay of hot Jupiters and present the design, goals, and preliminary findings of this study.