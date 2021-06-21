Skip to main content
Published on Jun 18, 2021

Thacher Observatory’s Transiting Exoplanet Program: TESS and Orbital Decay

Presentation #115.03 in the session “Extrasolar Planets”.

by D. Jin-Ngo, J. Swift, and B. Kelliher
Over the past year, the Thacher Transit Program has concentrated on continuing our legacy program of observing transiting exoplanets as members of the TESS Follow-Up Observation Program Sub-Group 1. We present new results of high-priority, < 5 ppt TESS targets produced with our custom transit reduction and fitting pipeline which we benchmark against AstroImageJ. We have also begun a campaign to detect or constrain the orbital decay of hot Jupiters and present the design, goals, and preliminary findings of this study.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
