Lyman alpha galaxies at z ~ 3 from HETDEX

The Hobby-Eberly Telescope Dark Energy Experiment (HETDEX) is an integral-field unit blind spectroscopic survey to discover Ly-alpha emitting galaxies (LAEs) from z ~ 1.9–3.5 over 520 square degrees of the sky. Our observations are over 40% complete and we anticipate observations will be finished in 2023. The primary goal of the survey is to trace the large scale structure of galaxies at z ~ 3 to measure baryonic acoustic oscillations and trace the dark energy component of the universe at this epoch. In this talk, I will present the status of the project and first results on the nature of the LAE galaxies discovered by HETDEX including the Lyman-alpha escape fraction, the escape of Lyman-continuum photons, and the LAE galaxy bias and luminosity function.