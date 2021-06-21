Making Throne-Zytkow Objects in Binary Stars

No comments here
Presentation #121.01 in the session “An Exploration of Thorne-Zytkow Objects: TZOs, Observations and Progenitors (Meeting-in-a-Meeting)”.
TZOs, stars with neutron stars in their cores, are an exotics phase of stellar evolution that can occur within a binary star system. We’ll describe these main pathways and estimate their relative rates of formation. Discussing where we might expect to find these objects within galaxies. We will also discuss which uncertainties in binary star evolution will affect their rate of formation, and how finding a TZO might enable us to understand binary evolution in greater depth.