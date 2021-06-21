Possible Explosions of Thorne-Zytkow Objects and Their Observational Properties

When a massive Thorne-Zytkow object becomes unable to support itself because of exhaustion of irp process seed elements or mass loss, a strong accretion towards the central neutron star is suggested to occur. The strong accretion can end up with the black-hole formation. A super-Eddington accretion disk can be formed around the black hole and it can launch a disk wind. The disk wind can blow up the collapsing Throne-Zytkow object and some kind of supernovae may result from the collapse of the Throne-Zytkow object. In this talk, I will discuss the possible explosions of Thorne-Zytkow objects and their expected observational properties.