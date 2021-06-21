The Observable X-ray Signatures of Misaligned Accretion Disks Predicted by General Relativistic Magnetohydrodynamic Simulations with Raytracing Post-Processing

While Quasi-Periodic Oscillations (QPOs) of the X-Ray flux from black holes in X-ray binaries have been studied for decades, their origin is still not firmly established. The QPOs may be caused by the precession of the inner portions of the accretion flows. Liska et al. have developed the H-AMR General Relativistic Magnetohydrodynamic (GRMHD) code, a GPU accelerated simulation utilizing adaptive mesh refinement to ensure the highest possible fidelity in regions of the disk with the highest dynamical variation. The H-AMR results show significant precession in the inner disk for an initially misaligned accretion disk (H=0.02, inclination = 65 degrees) equilibrating over time (Liska et al. 2019). In this presentation, we present first results from post-processing the H-AMR results with a general relativistic ray tracing code. Our study uses the H-AMR results over the full run-time of the simulations, following the evolution of the disk from the initial configuration to dynamically evolving Bardeen-Peterson-type configurations. We track photons emitted by and reflected off the evolving disk structure. We discuss here first results from the simulations, highlighting some of the predicted spectral and temporal signatures.