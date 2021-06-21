The Interactive Kronos Charge Exchange Database

Charge exchange (CX) has been established as a primary mechanism for producing X-rays throughout our solar system and beyond, yet models have relied on simplistic approximations for many CX ion-neutral collisions. Here, we present a set of CX cross-sections and spectra for H, He, and Li-like ions colliding with various neutral targets including H, He, H 2 , CO 2 , H 2 O, and CO which might be present in various astrophysical environments including comets, the heliosphere, supernova remnants, galaxy clusters, star forming galaxies, the outflows of starburst galaxies, and cooling flows of hot gas in the intracluster medium. These data were calculated with widely applied approaches including the quantum mechanical molecular orbital close coupling (QMOCC), atomic orbital close coupling (AOCC), classical trajectory Monte Carlo (CTMC), and the multichannel Landau-Zener (MCLZ) methods, and when possible, these theoretical data are benchmarked to experiments.