Abstract
Published on Jun 18, 2021

Laboratory photoionized plasmas driven by a long-duration x-ray flux

Presentation #126.03 in the session “Laboratory Astrophysics Division (LAD): High-energy Astrophysics”.

by R. C. Mancini, D. C. Mayes, R. P. Schoenfeld, J. J. Rowland, R. F. Heeter, D. A. Liedahl, and S. P. Regan
Achieving photoionization equilibrium (PIE) in the laboratory is a standing challenge of laboratory astrophysics. This is mainly because performing photoionized plasma experiments driven by a broad band x-ray flux where the atomic physics is in steady state requires a bright and relatively long-duration x-ray source. In turn, laboratory PIE is critical for benchmarking astrophysical modeling codes. We discuss an experiment at the OMEGA EP laser facility where a long-duration, 90eV radiation temperature source is employed to produce and sustain a silicon photoionized plasma for up to 30ns. The x-ray source comprises an arrangement of three copper hohlraums that are driven sequentially in time by three separate 10ns, 4kJ laser beams that produce abroad band x-ray flux for 30ns. The x-ray flux drives a tamped silicon sample that heats and ionizes while undergoing a controlled expansion. Several diagnostics monitor both the performance of the x-ray source, as well as the formation and evolution of the silicon plasma. A fourth laser beam is used to generate an x-ray backlighter to measure the charge state distribution (CSD) of the silicon plasma through transmission spectroscopy. The electron temperature is extracted from the K-shell line absorption spectrum using a novel method developed for laboratory photoionized plasmas that is independent of atomic kinetics modeling1. Observations recorded by firing the backlighter at different times in a sequence of nominally identical experiments show a silicon photoionized plasma in steady state whose CSD is dominated by F-, O-, N-, and C-like silicon ions. Comparison with modeling calculations is also presented. This work was sponsored in part by DOE NNSA NLUF Grant DE-NA0003936. *Present address: Astronomy Department, University of Texas, Austin 1R. C. Mancini et al, Physical Review E 101, 051201(R) (2020)

