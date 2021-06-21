Diagnostics of Magnetic Field and Electron Densities in a Solar Flare using Microwave Imaging Spectroscopy

Here we report on the multi-frequency observations made of the C2.9 class solar flare (21:04 UT on 2017 August 18) by the Expanded Owen’s Valley Solar Array. The resolution in space and frequency allows for multiparameter fitting to probe the magnetic field strength, the thermal and non-thermal electron densities, and electron spectral index delta in the microwave source throughout the flare. Evidence for two interacting loops is seen in microwaves, allowing for analysis of those parameters in the separate individual loops, including some along overlapping lines of sight.