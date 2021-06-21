Multiwavelength Follow-up of X-ray Selected Symbiotic Candidates in the Galactic Bulge

We describe the results of an ongoing survey of X-ray selected symbiotics in the Galactic bulge, begun with the Galactic Bulge Survey and now extended to the wider bulge using the Chandra Source Catalog. Chandra’s sensitivity and source localization are well suited to finding symbiotic X-ray binaries (SyXBs) containing neutron stars accreting from a cool giant wind, as well as X-ray bright white dwarf systems. We find significantly more matches of X-ray sources with cool giants than would be expected by chance and such objects should not normally be intrinsic X-ray sources. We describe multi-wavelength follow-up of these objects using archival spectral energy distributions and lightcurves, and recent optical spectroscopy. One surprising result so far is the large fraction of spectroscopically observed candidates with carbon star counterparts (three out of about twenty), far in excess of that expected among Bulge giants. The scientific results reported in this work are based on observations made by the Chandra X-ray Observatory and data obtained from the Chandra Data Archive. Support for this work was provided by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration through Chandra Award Numbers AR5-16004X and AR0-21005X issued by the Chandra X-ray Observatory Center, which is operated by the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory for and on behalf of the National Aeronautics Space Administration under contract NAS8-03060.