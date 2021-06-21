ZINGRS Radio Survey: Investigation of High Redshift Galaxies Via Radio Continuum

The ZINGRS Radio Survey observed Galaxies W2201+0226 (z=2.887), SDSSJ1000(z=1.827), and SWIRE 3-14(z=1.7795) with the Jansky Very Large Array. Observation of the C-band (5GHz) and Ku-band (15GHz) were reduced and analyzed. We then modeled the free-free and non-thermal emission components to the radio continuum for each galaxy via Orthogonal Distance Regression (ODR) and Markov Chain Monte Carlo (MCMC) method. The MCMC method was better suited to our needs given our limited continuum observations, uncertainties, and priors. The star-formation rates for each galaxy were determined based on free-free and non-thermal components. They agreed with Star-formation rates found in previous studies. Moving forward with these galaxies we will use the Far-IR fine-structure lines and free-free radio component to determine their metallicity to better understand the differences between new galaxies and those at high redshifts.