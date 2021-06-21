Probing the Formation of the Radio Jets in HyMoR NGC612 with Optical Integral Field Spectroscopy

We present optical integral field spectroscopy of the galaxy NGC 612. NGC612 is a rare radio galaxy that falls into a classification known as a Hybrid Morphology Radio Galaxy (HyMoRS). This galaxy is producing a separate Fanaroff-Riley I (FR-I) radio jet and Fanaroff-Riley II (FR-II) radio jet. This is an unusual situation since radio galaxies tend to produce a matching pair of either FR-I or FR-II jets. We hypothesize there is some physical interaction between the radio jets and the interstellar medium that drives the formation of these radio jets.

We examine the optical integral field spectroscopy to map the ionization structure within the galaxy and distinguish between regions ionized by the AGN, star formation, and shocked gas and compare with the location of each radio jet. We also made comparisons with the Balmer Decrement, the ionized gas velocity and velocity dispersion structure, and the electron density distribution within the galaxy. Differences in physical conditions near the bases of the two radio jets could identify the physical mechanism driving the production of the two different radio jets.