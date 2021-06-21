Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jun 18, 2021

Abundance Analyses Of Planetary Nebulae

Presentation #130.07 in the session “Evolved stars”.

by T. Lee, X. Fang, R. Shaw, L. Stanghellini, and S. Miracle
We present a preliminary abundance analysis of 19 planetary nebulae (PNe) in the Galactic disk using optical spectra. The spectra were obtained with the 10.4 m Gran Telescopio Canarias. This is part of an ongoing survey to build a comprehensive database of Galactic compact PN chemical abundances. We used both the EQUIB and NEAT (Nebular Empirical Analysis Tool) analysis packages to calculate the ionic abundances for He, N, O, Ne, S and Ar. We show the results of both methods and discuss the impact of using different methods on PN abundance calculations as well as Galactic radial metallicity gradients derived from those abundances. This material is based upon work supported by the National Science Foundation under Grant AAG-1616807.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
