When Will Boyajian’s Star Get Crazy Again?: An Extended Campaign and Search for Periodicity

Since March 2017, The Thacher Observatory in California has been monitoring changes in brightness of KIC 8462852 (Boyajian’s Star), an F-type main sequence star whose irregular dimmings were discovered in Kepler data. We present the up-to-date light curve of our 4-year photometric monitoring effort, and a new medium resolution spectrum used for recalibration. New shallow dimming events have been discovered in our data and we analyze our full light curve for consistency with a proposed periodicity in the brightness fluctuations, the occurrence of which may be explained by transiting material.