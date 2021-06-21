Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jun 18, 2021

When Will Boyajian’s Star Get Crazy Again?: An Extended Campaign and Search for Periodicity

Presentation #130.09 in the session “Evolved stars”.

by O. Browning, J. Zhang, and J. J. Swift
Published onJun 18, 2021
Since March 2017, The Thacher Observatory in California has been monitoring changes in brightness of KIC 8462852 (Boyajian’s Star), an F-type main sequence star whose irregular dimmings were discovered in Kepler data. We present the up-to-date light curve of our 4-year photometric monitoring effort, and a new medium resolution spectrum used for recalibration. New shallow dimming events have been discovered in our data and we analyze our full light curve for consistency with a proposed periodicity in the brightness fluctuations, the occurrence of which may be explained by transiting material.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
