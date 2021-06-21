ADS Support for Heliophysics and Planetary Sciences

In response to NASA’s efforts supporting interdisciplinary research across Science Mission Directorate Divisions, the NASA Astrophysics Data System has been tasked with expanding its coverage of the literature in Planetary Sciences and Heliophysics. While both disciplines are currently represented in the content that ADS indexes, their coverage is not as comprehensive and authoritative as ADS provides for its core Astronomy and Astrophysics collection. During the next year, we will develop a census to ensure research areas such as Space Science, Astrobiology, Aeronomy and Solar Physics are properly accounted for and represented in our database. The ultimate goal of this effort is to provide the same level of support for these disciplines as ADS currently provides for Astrophysics: current and accurate coverage of both refereed and gray literature, preprints, data and software. We expect that enhanced search capabilities will be developed in due time through collaborations with partners and stakeholders.