Abstract
Published on Jun 18, 2021

ELGs in 3D Datacubes: Spectroscopic Properties of Low-Mass Galaxies

Presentation #202.02 in the session “Emission Lines in Galaxies: Cosmic Dawn - Let There Be Light (Meeting-in-a-Meeting)”.

by T. Urrutia, L. Wisotzki, and R. Bacon
The MUSE blind surveys over Extragalactic Legacy Fields with excellent space imaging have vastly enhanced our view of Emission Line Galaxies across cosmic times. Thanks to the lack photometric pre-selection and a “spectroscopy of everything” within the MUSE Field of View, we are able to get an unbiased view of the star forming galaxies. I will highlight some of the science both at high and low redshift using mainly the MUSE-Wide and MUSE-Deep surveys in the GOODS-S and COSMOS areas. These include: clustering analysis of Lyman Alpha Emitters (LAEs), the steep faint end LAE luminosity function and characterization of high equivalent width sources reaching very low stellar masses. I will finish with some physical characteristics of the CGM in emission in galaxies at redshift ~0.7, thanks to the enormous sensitivity of the MUSE instrument.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
