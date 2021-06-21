Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jun 18, 2021

Transient Classification and Anomaly Detection in the LSST Era

Presentation #203.04 in the session “Machine Learning in Astronomy: Transient Discovery with Machine Learning (Meeting-in-a-Meeting)”.

by M. Lochner
Published onJun 18, 2021
Transient Classification and Anomaly Detection in the LSST Era

The Vera C. Rubin Observatory Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST) will revolutionise transient astronomy, discovering millions of transients every night. Machine learning classification techniques will be critical to handle this data deluge. In this talk, I will touch on my work on classification but focus on the more challenging problem of finding rare and unexpected anomalies in this enormous dataset. I will introduce a new anomaly detection framework, Astronomaly, that can automatically sift through hundreds of thousands of light curves, picking out the most unusual objects. It also contains an active learning component to dynamically manage false positive artefacts and uninteresting anomalies.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with