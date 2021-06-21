Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jun 18, 2021

Machine Learning within the ALeRCE System: Past, Present and Future

Presentation #203.06 in the session “Machine Learning in Astronomy: Transient Discovery with Machine Learning (Meeting-in-a-Meeting)”.

by G. Cabrera-Vives and the ALeRCE collaboration
Published onJun 18, 2021
Machine Learning within the ALeRCE System: Past, Present and Future

ALeRCE is an astronomical alert broker aiming at the rapid classification of large etendue telescope alert streams, such as that provided by the Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF) and, in the future, the Vera C. Rubin Observatory Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST). ALeRCE contains an ever evolving set of machine learning algorithms that are constantly being improved. We have developed different models for real-time classification of stamps, light curves and finding outliers. This talk will focus on the models under production, models in development, and challenges lying ahead, including moving towards a multistream ecosystem dominated by LSST.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with