Abstract
Published on Jun 18, 2021

New Diagnostics for Turbulence in the Multiphase Interstellar Medium

Presentation #204.01 in the session “Laboratory Astrophysics Division (LAD): Turbulence”.

by B. K. Burkhart
New Diagnostics for Turbulence in the Multiphase Interstellar Medium

The gas and dust between stars in galaxies is highly turbulent and magnetized. It is now understood that magnetic fields and turbulence affect many processes of astrophysical interest including star formation, cosmic ray acceleration, and the evolution of structures in the interstellar medium. In this talk, I shall review the fundamentals of galactic turbulence, including what energy sources drive turbulence in galactic discs. I will discuss progress in the development of new techniques for comparing observational data with magnetohydrodynamic turbulence simulations.

