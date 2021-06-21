Multi-spacecraft Observations Of Coronal Loops To Verify A Force-free Field Reconstruction And Infer Loop Cross Sections

Active region EUV loops are believed to trace a subset of magnetic field lines through the corona. Malanushenko et al. (2009) proposed a method, using loop images and line-of-sight photospheric magnetograms, to infer the three-dimensional shape and field strength along each loop. McCarthy et al. (2019) used this novel method to compute the total magnetic flux interconnecting a pair of active regions observed by SDO/AIA. They adopted the common assumption that each loop had a circular cross section. The accuracy of inferred shape and circularity of cross sections can both be tested using observations of the same loops from additional vantage points as provided by STEREO/EUVI. Here, we use multiple viewing angles to confirm the three-dimensional structure of loops. Of 151 viable cases, 105 (69.5%) matched some form of visible coronal structure when viewed approximately in quadrature. A loop with a circular cross-section should appear of a similar width in different perspectives. In contradiction to this, we find a puzzling lack of correlation between loop diameters seen from different perspectives, even an anti-correlation in some cases. Features identified as monolithic loops in AIA may, in fact, be more complex density enhancements. The 30.5% of reconstructions from AIA which did not match any feature in EUVI might be such enhancements. Others may be genuine loop structures, but with elliptical cross sections. We observe an anti-correlation between diameter and brightness, lending support to the latter hypothesis. Four loops are consistent with non-circular cross sections, where we find anti-correlation in both comparisons.