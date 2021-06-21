Survey of Binary Mergers in the LIGO-Virgo Catalog

Advanced LIGO and Advanced Virgo have thus far detected tens of compact-object mergers through gravitational wave measurements. These mergers enable us to study a wide range of topics in astrophysics, spanning black hole and neutron star formation to the expansion rate of the universe to the nature of gravity. This talk will survey the catalog of mergers released by the LIGO-Virgo Collaboration to date and present key results of follow-on investigations, including the rate of mergers in the universe and tests of general relativity.