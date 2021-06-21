Ongoing Searches for Continuous Gravitational Wave Sources

Continuous gravitational waves are expected to originate from rapidly spinning non-axisymmetric neutron stars, and potentially from other exotic sources. While no detections of continuous gravitational waves have been made to date, recent searches have achieved new levels of sensitivity and set more stringent constraints on neutron star ellipticity. Since the completion of the third LIGO-Virgo observing run (O3), notable data analysis efforts have included an all-sky search for neutron stars in binary systems and several targeted searches for known neutron stars in O3 data. This talk will review recent developments in continuous wave searches, and the ongoing hunt for such signals.